Tuesday's contest features the Florida Gators (4-3) and the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-67 win for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Merrimack 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-15.4)

Florida (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Florida's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Merrimack's is 7-1-0. The Gators have hit the over in six games, while Warriors games have gone over four times.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 84.1 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 75.7 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential overall.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 8.3 boards on average. It collects 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30 per contest.

Florida hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (192nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

The Gators rank 94th in college basketball by averaging 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 194th in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.1 per game (269th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

