The Merrimack Warriors (2-2) face the Florida Gators (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Florida vs. Merrimack Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK

16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 62.6 351st 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 249th 12.2 Assists 12.6 211th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

