Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hernando County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hernando Christian Academy at Meadowbrook Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citrus High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Brooksville at Hernando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
