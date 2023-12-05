Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hillsborough County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newsome HS at Spoto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Tampa at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant City HS at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsborough High School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dover, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Brandon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Valrico, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Sickles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Wharton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blake High School at Steinbrenner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lutz, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Youth High School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Preparatory School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
