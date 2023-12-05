Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jefferson County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Monticello, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson County High School at Hamilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jasper, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.