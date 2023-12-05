Player props are listed for Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Davis' 22.9 points per game average is 2.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game.

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Tuesday's over/under for LeBron James is 26.5. That is 2.1 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

James has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -154) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -196)

The 14.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday is 2.6 lower than his scoring average of 17.1.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 2.5).

Russell averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Russell averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 31 points Durant scores per game are 2.5 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has pulled down 6.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Durant averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Durant, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 11.5 points prop bet set for Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (12.1).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 1.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).

