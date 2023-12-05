Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Nassau County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Nassau HS at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yulee HS at The Bolles School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.