Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Osceola County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foundation Academy at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
