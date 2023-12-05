Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Palm Beach County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pahokee HS at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian Academy- Lake Worth at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Posnack Jewish Day School at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
