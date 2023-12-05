Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Youth High School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wesley Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Tampa Christian Academy at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
