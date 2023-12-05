Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Saint Johns County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bartram Trail High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
