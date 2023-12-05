If you live in Saint Johns County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bartram Trail High School at St Augustine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University Christian School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Pedro Menendez High School