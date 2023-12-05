Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Seminole County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Mary High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy - Ormond Beach at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
