The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) battle the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Charlotte vs. Stetson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Stetson has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Hatters have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Charlotte is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

49ers games have hit the over twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.