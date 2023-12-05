The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Stetson Hatters (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -9.5 132.5

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Stetson and its opponents have combined to score more than 132.5 points twice this season.

Stetson's games this year have had a 142.6-point total on average, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Stetson's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Stetson has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Hatters have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +340 or more by bookmakers this season.

Stetson has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 1 16.7% 65.9 141 61.9 129.4 132 Stetson 2 33.3% 75.1 141 67.5 129.4 142.3

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters score an average of 75.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 61.9 the 49ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Stetson is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 4-2-0 0-0 2-4-0 Stetson 4-2-0 2-1 2-4-0

Stetson vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Stetson 11-4 Home Record 9-3 5-8 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

