How to Watch UConn vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.
UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 62nd.
- The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
- When UConn puts up more than 72.0 points, it is 7-0.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- North Carolina has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When North Carolina allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Huskies gave up 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).
- In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.
- The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
