For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

