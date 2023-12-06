In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

