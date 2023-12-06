Can we anticipate Brandon Hagel scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

In nine of 26 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

