Should you bet on Brayden Point to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in eight of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.

Point averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

