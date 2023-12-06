Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you live in Brevard County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastian River HS at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
