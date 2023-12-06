Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everglades High School at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miramar High School at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Bay High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School