The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers' 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

This season, Florida A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the rebounding team in the country, the Rattlers rank 74th.

The Rattlers score an average of 63 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida A&M averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).

At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M made fewer treys on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule