Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 129-101 loss to the Nets, Wagner tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Now let's dig into Wagner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.7 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA -- 30 31.7 PR -- 26.5 28.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Wagner is responsible for attempting 18.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Allowing 111.2 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 17 6 1 1 0 1 12/2/2022 38 16 2 3 2 0 0 10/26/2022 35 22 5 5 0 1 1

