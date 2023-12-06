Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hillsborough County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wharton High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King High School at East Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Gibsonton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lennard High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Freedom High School - Tampa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School - Riverview at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spoto High School at Blake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Dover, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armwood High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Valrico, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Catholic HS at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Largo, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
