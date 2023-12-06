The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Betting Trends

Jacksonville has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Dolphins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UCF has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Knights' six games this season have gone over the point total.

