Wednesday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (5-2) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-68 in favor of UCF, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Jacksonville vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 80, Jacksonville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-11.9)

UCF (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

UCF has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Jacksonville is 4-2-0. Both the Knights and the Dolphins are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game, 128th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.8 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.

Jacksonville averages 35.8 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 27.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Jacksonville knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (221st in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 34.8%.

Jacksonville forces 13.6 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball) while committing 14.1 (320th in college basketball).

