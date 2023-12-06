Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mosley High School at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leon High School at Robert F Munroe Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Quincy, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
