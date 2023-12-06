The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a victory in their last game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a loss) will meet on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

You can watch on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning Penguins 4-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 93 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 25 16 26 42 32 19 0% Brayden Point 26 12 18 30 10 8 44.3% Steven Stamkos 24 10 15 25 10 3 50.9% Victor Hedman 26 5 20 25 18 5 - Brandon Hagel 26 10 13 23 14 7 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (62 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

With 73 goals (3.0 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players