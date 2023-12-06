The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Nikita Kucherov has 42 points in 25 games (16 goals, 26 assists).

Through 26 games, Brayden Point has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Stamkos has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists in 24 games for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson (8-5-5) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .892% save percentage (45th in league).

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh, with 28 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and 19 assists in 24 games.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has posted 26 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists.

This season, Malkin has 10 goals and 11 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic is 2-2-1 this season, amassing 163 saves and giving up 11 goals (2.2 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Lightning vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 9th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 19th 28th 3.58 Goals Allowed 2.58 7th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.4 3rd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 2nd 31.03% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 11th 82.89% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 8th

