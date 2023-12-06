Lightning vs. Penguins December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSUN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Nikita Kucherov has 42 points in 25 games (16 goals, 26 assists).
- Through 26 games, Brayden Point has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists.
- Stamkos has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists in 24 games for Tampa Bay.
- Jonas Johansson (8-5-5) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .892% save percentage (45th in league).
Penguins Players to Watch
- Jake Guentzel is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh, with 28 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and 19 assists in 24 games.
- Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has posted 26 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists.
- This season, Malkin has 10 goals and 11 assists for Tampa Bay.
- In the crease, Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic is 2-2-1 this season, amassing 163 saves and giving up 11 goals (2.2 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Lightning vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|9th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.04
|19th
|28th
|3.58
|Goals Allowed
|2.58
|7th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|33.4
|3rd
|20th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|22nd
|2nd
|31.03%
|Power Play %
|10.45%
|30th
|11th
|82.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.93%
|8th
