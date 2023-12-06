Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (42 total points), having amassed 16 goals and 26 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Steven Stamkos has 25 total points for Tampa Bay, with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Guentzel's nine goals and 19 assists in 24 games for Pittsburgh add up to 28 total points on the season.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 26 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.