The Orlando Magic (14-6) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Orlando has put together a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Magic's 114.3 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 111.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, putting up 121.0 points per game, compared to 106.0 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 109.5 points per game at home, and 110.4 away.

Orlando allows 109.5 points per game at home, and 110.4 on the road.

At home the Magic are collecting 27.4 assists per game, 3.8 more than away (23.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries