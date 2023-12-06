Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 19.5 points prop total for Banchero on Wednesday matches his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Banchero averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Get Banchero gear at Fanatics!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 20.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 20.7.

He has averaged 1.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Wagner's year-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Wagner has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Cole Anthony is scoring 15.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Anthony averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Mobley is 15.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 16.0.

He has pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Donovan Mitchell is 27.5. That is 0.4 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.