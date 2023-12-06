The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) take on the Orlando Magic (14-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers and Franz Wagner of the Magic are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSFL

BSOH, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

The Magic lost their previous game to the Nets, 129-101, on Saturday. Cole Anthony was their high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 20 5 1 0 1 2 Franz Wagner 20 7 5 0 1 2 Paolo Banchero 19 10 8 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's averages for the season are 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Wagner contributes with 20.7 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Anthony gives the Magic 15.2 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic receive 12.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Moritz Wagner's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 63.3% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Watch Mobley, Banchero and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 22.6 5.5 3.6 1 0.5 1.4 Paolo Banchero 20.1 6.9 4.6 0.6 0.7 1.5 Cole Anthony 17.2 5 4.4 0.8 0.7 1.5 Goga Bitadze 6.7 7.1 2.4 0.7 1.8 0.1 Jalen Suggs 12.2 2.6 2.5 1.5 0.5 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.