The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hurricanes have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
  • In games Miami (FL) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Hurricanes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 335th.
  • The Hurricanes record 82.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77 the Sharks give up.
  • Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
  • The Hurricanes ceded 72.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.3%).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky L 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame W 62-49 Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center
12/10/2023 Colorado - Barclays Center
12/16/2023 La Salle - Watsco Center

