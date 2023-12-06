The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
25th 79.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th
235th 71.9 Points Allowed 80.0 355th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 31.0 233rd
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
75th 14.5 Assists 14.5 75th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

