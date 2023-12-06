Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nassau County, Florida. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fernandina Beach High School at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.