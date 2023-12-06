Currently, the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank 18th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (three per game).

Its +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

With 78 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

Dallas allows 2.8 goals per game (65 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

Panthers vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Stars (+100) 6

