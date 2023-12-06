Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Seminole County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Master's Academy at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Sanford, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
