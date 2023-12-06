How to Watch UCF vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- UCF is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Knights are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 72nd.
- The 77.1 points per game the Knights score are only 4.3 more points than the Dolphins allow (72.8).
- When UCF scores more than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UCF played better in home games last season, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game away from home.
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 65.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, UCF fared better at home last season, making 9.2 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
