The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

UCF is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Knights are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 72nd.

The 77.1 points per game the Knights score are only 4.3 more points than the Dolphins allow (72.8).

When UCF scores more than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UCF played better in home games last season, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game away from home.

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 65.2.

Looking at three-pointers, UCF fared better at home last season, making 9.2 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

UCF Upcoming Schedule