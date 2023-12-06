The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 139.5.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -14.5 139.5

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.

UCF's contests this year have an average point total of 146.7, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knights have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, UCF has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Knights have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from UCF, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 4 66.7% 77.1 154.4 69.6 142.4 142 Jacksonville 3 50% 77.3 154.4 72.8 142.4 135.7

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights record only 4.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Dolphins allow (72.8).

When UCF puts up more than 72.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Jacksonville 4-2-0 0-2 4-2-0

UCF vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Jacksonville 11-6 Home Record 7-6 5-7 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

