Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 6?
Should you bet on Victor Hedman to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hedman stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (four shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:08
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:57
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|24:13
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.