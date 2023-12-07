Brandon Hagel will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Hagel against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 15 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

Hagel has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hagel has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 3 23 Points 2 10 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

