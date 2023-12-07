How to Watch the FGCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) will be looking to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up just two fewer points per game (57.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (59.9).
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 59.9 points.
- FGCU's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Eagles record 70.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 84.6 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
- The Eagles are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (45.1%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.8% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Eagles allow.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Catherine Cairns: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina
|W 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 108-31
|Alico Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 55-42
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Alico Arena
