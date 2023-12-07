Thursday's game between the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (6-2) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-60 and heavily favors Florida State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 7.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Seminoles earned a 76-49 win over Kent State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 82, Jacksonville 60

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 17, the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 79-75.

The Seminoles have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Florida State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 66) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 70) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 128) on December 3

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 221) on November 19

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 266) on November 22

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Alexis Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 254th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.