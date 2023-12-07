Florida State vs. Jacksonville December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) play the Florida State Seminoles (5-0) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup will start at 11:00 AM ET.
Florida State vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 12.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 3.2 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
