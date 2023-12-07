How to Watch the Florida State vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (68.3).
- Jacksonville has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Florida State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.
- The 82.8 points per game the Seminoles score are 15.4 more points than the Dolphins give up (67.4).
- When Florida State puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 6-1.
- When Jacksonville allows fewer than 82.8 points, it is 3-3.
- The Seminoles shoot 40% from the field, only 1% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
- The Dolphins' 42 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Seminoles have conceded.
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG%
- O'Mariah Gordon: 15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
- Ta'Niya Latson: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Alexis Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stanford
|L 100-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|Arkansas
|L 71-58
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|Kent State
|W 76-49
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/7/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
