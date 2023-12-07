The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (68.3).

Jacksonville has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Florida State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.

The 82.8 points per game the Seminoles score are 15.4 more points than the Dolphins give up (67.4).

When Florida State puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 6-1.

When Jacksonville allows fewer than 82.8 points, it is 3-3.

The Seminoles shoot 40% from the field, only 1% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.

The Dolphins' 42 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Seminoles have conceded.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Alexis Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Florida State Schedule