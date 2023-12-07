Jacksonville vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-60 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 7.
The Dolphins came out on top in their most recent matchup 87-70 against Edward Waters on Monday.
Jacksonville vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Jacksonville vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 82, Jacksonville 60
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Dolphins defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles at home on November 16 by a score of 61-59.
Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 129) on November 16
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 19.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.0 FG%
- Jalisa Dunlap: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jada Jones: 2.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins put up 66.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (240th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.
