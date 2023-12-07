Thursday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-60 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 7.

The Dolphins came out on top in their most recent matchup 87-70 against Edward Waters on Monday.

Jacksonville vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Jacksonville vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 82, Jacksonville 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Dolphins defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles at home on November 16 by a score of 61-59.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 129) on November 16

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

19.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.0 FG%

12.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.0 FG% Jalisa Dunlap: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jada Jones: 2.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins put up 66.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (240th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.

