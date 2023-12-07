Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Leon County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gadsden County High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
