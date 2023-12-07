The Nashville Predators (13-12) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lightning's game against the Predators can be seen on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Lightning Predators 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.5 goals per game (94 in total), 31st in the league.

The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (90 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 26 17 27 44 35 20 0% Brayden Point 27 12 18 30 10 8 44% Victor Hedman 27 5 22 27 19 5 - Steven Stamkos 25 10 16 26 14 4 51.4% Brandon Hagel 27 10 13 23 14 8 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Predators' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players