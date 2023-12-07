The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-125) Lightning (+105) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have been an underdog 13 times, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 79 (13th) Goals 90 (3rd) 80 (19th) Goals Allowed 94 (31st) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 29 (1st) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 5-4-1 straight up over its past 10 games.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Lightning have the NHL's third-best scoring offense (90 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Lightning have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 94 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

